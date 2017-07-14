Migrants wait to disembark from the NGO
Migrants wait to disembark from the NGO Non-government organization) Medecins Sans Frontier Vos Prudence ship after being rescued at sea, at Salerno's harbor, Italy, Friday, July 14, 2017. 935 migrants disembarked from the ship.
Migrants wait to disembark from the NGO Non-government organization) Medecins Sans Frontier Vos Prudence ship after being rescued at sea, at Salerno's harbor, Italy, Friday, July 14, 2017. 935 migrants disembarked from the ship.

World

July 14, 2017 8:05 AM

Aid groups wary of proposed Italian rules on migrant rescues

The Associated Press
ROME

Humanitarian organizations that rescue migrants in the Mediterranean are voicing concern at a proposed set of rules to govern their operations that Italy has drafted amid accusations that some agencies are complicit with the Libyan-based traffickers.

Rescue boats could be refused port in Italy if they don't sign onto the proposed code of conduct, which the Italian government is to present to the nongovernmental organizations in the coming days.

Michele Trainiti, search and rescue coordinator of Doctors Without Borders, told The Associated Press on Friday that the draft rules seem to violate the aid groups' independence and neutrality and could hamper their ability to rescue migrants.

Under the proposed rules, boats would be barred from entering Libyan waters to rescue migrants, except in cases of imminent emergency.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I

View More Video