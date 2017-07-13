Peru's former President Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia stop to talk with journalists as they leave the headquarters of Peru's National Party where they met with their lawyers, in Lima, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Prosecutors in Peru have requested the arrest of the former leader who governed Peru between 2011 and 2016 and his wife on money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to a corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht.
Peru's former President Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia stop to talk with journalists as they leave the headquarters of Peru's National Party where they met with their lawyers, in Lima, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Prosecutors in Peru have requested the arrest of the former leader who governed Peru between 2011 and 2016 and his wife on money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to a corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo
Peru's former President Ollanta Humala and his wife Nadine Heredia stop to talk with journalists as they leave the headquarters of Peru's National Party where they met with their lawyers, in Lima, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Prosecutors in Peru have requested the arrest of the former leader who governed Peru between 2011 and 2016 and his wife on money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to a corruption scandal involving Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Rodrigo Abd AP Photo

World

July 13, 2017 6:38 PM

Peru judge orders ex-president jailed in corruption case

The Associated Press
LIMA, Peru

A Peruvian judge has ordered the arrest of former President Ollanta Humala and his wife as they face money laundering and conspiracy charges tied to a construction scandal involving Brazilian company Odebrecht.

The ruling Thursday night authorizing 18 months of detention for Humala and wife Nadine Heredia came after prosecutors argued the couple could flee Peru to evade justice.

The same judge previously ordered the arrest of another former Peruvian president, Alejandro Toledo, for related charges. Toledo is in the U.S. fighting attempts by Peruvian authorities to have him deported to answer the charges.

Authorities across Latin America have been moving to charge officials accused of taking some $800 million in bribes from Odebrecht. The giant construction company acknowledged the bribes when it signed a plea agreement in December with the U.S. Justice Department.

The bribes include some $29 million paid in Peru for projects built during the administrations of Toledo, Humala and former President Alan Garcia.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I

View More Video