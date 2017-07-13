Chinese political prisoner Liu Xiaobo dies at age 61

In this image taken from video, a man walks near the First Hospital of China Medical University where imprisoned Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate and dissident Liu Xiaobo is believed to have been transferred to after being diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer in Shenyang in northeastern China's Liaoning province, Thursday, July 13, 2017. Liu's condition is now life threatening with multiple organ failure, and his family has opted against inserting a breathing tube needed to keep him alive, the hospital treating him said on Wednesday. Ng Han Guan AP Photo