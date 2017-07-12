UK police detail painstaking search for London fire remains

FILE - This is a Thursday, June 15, 2017 file photo of The scorched facade of the Grenfell Tower in London after a massive fire raced through the 24-storey high-rise apartment building in west London. British police have described the painstaking work of recovering remains from a burnt-out London high-rise, four weeks after the disaster killed at least 80 people. The Metropolitan Police force says it will take months to identify all the victims, and the agonizing wait has provoked anger and dismay from victim's families. AP Photo