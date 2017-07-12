A protester displays a portrait of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo and his detained wife Liu Xia during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chinese doctors were working to treat critically ill Liu, as the government hardened its position against growing pleas to allow China's best-known political prisoner to leave for treatment overseas.
A protester displays a portrait of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo and his detained wife Liu Xia during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chinese doctors were working to treat critically ill Liu, as the government hardened its position against growing pleas to allow China's best-known political prisoner to leave for treatment overseas. Kin Cheung AP Photo
A protester displays a portrait of jailed Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo and his detained wife Liu Xia during a demonstration outside the Chinese liaison office in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Chinese doctors were working to treat critically ill Liu, as the government hardened its position against growing pleas to allow China's best-known political prisoner to leave for treatment overseas. Kin Cheung AP Photo

World

July 12, 2017 12:29 AM

Chinese hospital says Liu Xiaobo is suffering organ failure

The Associated Press
BEIJING

The Chinese hospital treating Liu Xiaobo says the imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate is suffering from organ failure and shock as his condition deteriorates.

The hospital published on Wednesday morning the results of two tests that showed weak liver function even as Liu received dialysis and plasma transfusions.

China's most prominent political dissident was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer in May and transferred to a hospital where he is closely guarded.

Liu's ailing health became the subject of international attention as supporters and several foreign governments called for him to be freed to go abroad for treatment.

Beijing has rebuffed such calls, saying Liu is too sick to travel and already receiving the best care possible, and that other countries should not interfere in its internal affairs.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car 1:05

Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I

View More Video