Turkish police officers escort a man arrested in a raid in Konya, Turkey, Wednesday, July 12, 2017. Police killed five Islamic State militants in a firefight that erupted during a raid on a house in the central city of Konya, officials said Wednesday. DHA-Depo Photos via AP Tolga Yanik

World

July 12, 2017 2:01 AM

5 IS militants killed in police raid in Turkey

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Turkish police killed five Islamic State group militants in a firefight that erupted during a raid on a house in the central city of Konya, officials said Wednesday. Four police officers were slightly wounded in the operation.

Eight other militants were detained in a series of other raids linked to the operation, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The Konya governor's office said police carried out the raid on the house after a routine security check on residents of homes on a route frequently used by military units revealed that it was being rented by a militant wanted by police.

The governor's office said a gun, five automatic rifles and a large amount of ammunition were seized in the raid.

Turkey has been hit by a series of deadly attacks carried out by IS or Kurdish militants and has stepped up anti-terrorism operations across the country.

IS claimed responsibility for a New Year's mass shooting at an Istanbul nightclub that killed 39 people.

