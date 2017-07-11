Indonesia's president signs decree to ban radical groups

FILE - In this Friday, April 28, 2017, file photo, Indonesia's President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo addresses the media during a visit to the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines. President Jokowi has signed a decree giving the government the power to ban radical organizations, in a move aimed at outlawing groups behind an apparent rise in the political clout of hard-line Islam. Bullit Marquez, File AP Photo