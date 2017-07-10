Relatives of slain US troops describe loss to Jordan court

Cynthia, right, 53, and Charles Lewellen, 53, speak during an interview in Amman, Jordan on Monday, July 10, 2017 after attending a hearing in the trial into the killing of their son Staff Sgt. Matthew Lewellen on Nov. 4, 2016 at a Jordanian air base along with two other American Green Berets. The bereaved parents are disappointed in the military judge's refusal to make public a surveillance video from the incident as well as testimony from an American special forces operator at the scene. Sam McNeil AP Photo