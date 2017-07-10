World

July 10, 2017 6:28 AM

2nd WWII bomb secured by experts in eastern Poland

The Associated Press
WARSAW, Poland

Authorities in eastern Poland say that experts have secured a second World War II bomb found in the area and no evacuation will be needed.

Tadeusz Truskolaski, mayor of the town of Bialystok, said Monday the bomb was 10 times smaller than the previous one and has been removed. It is being transported to be detonated at a test range.

The bombs were found during road works.

Some 10,000 people were evacuated for many hours on Sunday to allow experts to remove the first bomb, a 500-kilogram (1,100-pound) German ST-500. It was destroyed early Monday at a military test range.

Poland was the site of fierce fighting during the war and explosives are often found during big digs.

