World

July 10, 2017 4:55 AM

Moscow denies knowledge of Trump Jr's meeting with lawyer

The Associated Press
MOSCOW

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin says the Kremlin is unaware of a meeting between Donald Trump's senior staff and a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign where the Russian reportedly said she had information about Hillary Clinton.

President Donald Trump's eldest son changed his account of the meeting he had with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 campaign over the weekend, saying Sunday that Natalia Veselnitskaya told him she had information about Clinton. A statement from Donald Trump Jr. one day earlier made no mention of Clinton.

Asked about the reports, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the Kremlin does not know who the lawyer is and added that the Kremlin "cannot keep track" of every Russian lawyer and their meetings in Russia or abroad.

