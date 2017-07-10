World

July 10, 2017 12:25 AM

Austria denies permission for Turkish minister to visit

The Associated Press
VIENNA

Austria has denied a Turkish government minister's request to enter Austria, saying it could endanger public order.

Turkish Economics Minister Nihat Zeybekci's trip had been planned on the anniversary of the failed coup in Turkey.

Austria's Foreign Ministry says the decision was made because the government believes Zeybekci's sole purpose is to appear publicly, which could threaten "public order and security in Austria." A ministry statement says that Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz continues to condemn both the attempted coup on July 15 and the "massive wave of detentions" and the clampdown on freedom of opinion and the media that followed.

The statement says Zeybekci is welcome should he want to stage an official bilateral visit.

Austria is among the strongest critics in the European Union of Turkey's human rights record.

