Japan's leader sees popularity sink, seeks Cabinet shuffle

FILE - In this July 6, 2017 file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gestures as he meets with U.S. President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in before the Northeast Asia Security dinner in Hamburg. Poll numbers for Japanese Prime Minister Abe's Cabinet have nosedived to record lows since his return to power in 2012, adding a setback to his ruling party's recent crushing defeat in Tokyo city assembly elections. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo