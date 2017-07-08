Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car

A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.
Storyful
SC escape captured in Texas

National

SC escape captured in Texas

Jimmy Causey, 46, was apprehended by the Texas Department of Public Safety Causey had been on the lam since Wednesday. He was serving life sentences at Lieber Correctional when he escaped.

A Tesla for the rest of us

Nation & World

A Tesla for the rest of us

The first Tesla Model 3 electric car for the masses should come off the assembly line on Friday, July 7, with the first deliveries in late July, the company's CEO says.

Suffering dogs rescued from hot car

News

Suffering dogs rescued from hot car

In Roswell, GA, a concerned citizen noticed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 911. The first officer arrived in 18 seconds. Watch bodycam footage of the rescue and medical treatment of two dogs suffering from heat stroke.