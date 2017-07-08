Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in distress while alone inside the locked car as the alarm also went off. The mother was reportedly inside the grocery store for 20 minutes.
Storyful
More Videos
1:05
Police officer yells at mother for leaving children in hot car
3:33
How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
3:08
Military multipliers of death in World War I
1:01
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
0:30
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train
2:36
Terror in Brussels
2:59
A look inside Hanford's historic T Plant
0:27
Racing with Brittney Zamora
1:21
Brittney Zamora races to win at Roseburg, Ore.
1:33
A Tesla for the rest of us
4:53
Cellphones and drones continue to lead to trouble in SC prisons
1:59
18-year-old Carson Petersen gets a family after a long journey through foster care
In a video taken from the driver’s cab of train, a dirt biker jumps for his life as the high-speed V/Line train approaches near Melbourne, Australia. V/Line released the video in a call for the community to play it safe near rail lines.
Dennis Kothmann was diagnosed with a glioblastoma tumor and decided to become part of an experimental study rather than take standard chemotherapy. So far, results are encouraging. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)
In Roswell, GA, a concerned citizen noticed a dog suffering in a hot car and called 911. The first officer arrived in 18 seconds. Watch bodycam footage of the rescue and medical treatment of two dogs suffering from heat stroke.