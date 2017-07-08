Jailed Venezuela opposition leader Lopez given house arrest

Jailed Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was transferred to house arrest Saturday after spending more than three years behind bars in a military prison.
A Supreme Court statement said Lopez was granted the "humanitarian measure" for health reasons. It was instituted by court President Maikel Moreno, who agreed to evaluate the case due to "serious signs of irregularities."
The 46-year-old Lopez was detained in February 2014 for allegedly inciting violence during anti-government protests in which three people died and dozens were wounded. A year later he was sentenced to nearly 14 years in prison.
Venezuela has been rocked by months of near-daily protests again this year. There has been widespread discontent over President Nicolas Maduro's government amid shortages of basic goods, galloping inflation and allegations that Maduro is flouting democratic norms.
Lopez's lawyer in Spain, Javier Cremades, confirmed he was transferred before dawn Saturday. He said Lopez was with his wife, mother and children, and that he had been able to speak to his father in Spain.
Cremades said the terms of Lopez's "house prison" mean he is to serve out his sentence at home and cannot leave.
"It is a gesture of weakness of the Maduro regime and of the opposition's strength," Cremades said. "It is a step forward, and very positive news."
Foreign governments and human rights groups have criticized Lopez's detention and prison sentence as politically motivated. A Venezuelan prosecutor on the case who later sought asylum in the United States has said he was ordered by the government to arrest Lopez despite a lack of evidence.
Lilian Tintori, Lopez's wife, has campaigned in Venezuela and abroad to try to win freedom for her husband.
In February she met with President Donald Trump in the White House. Trump tweeted a photo of the Oval Office encounter and called for Lopez to be released "immediately."
"It gives us great pleasure that Leopoldo Lopez is at his home with his family!" fellow opposition leader Henrique Capriles said via Twitter. "He must be given his full freedom, like all the political prisoners!"
