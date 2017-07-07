World

July 07, 2017 3:07 AM

UN agency suspends work in 2 camps near Mosul amid violence

The Associated Press
GENEVA

The U.N.'s migration agency says it has suspended operations in two camps near the embattled Iraqi city of Mosul that host nearly 80,000 displaced Iraqis due to security concerns.

The International Organization for Migration on Friday announced the temporary suspension at the Qayara air strip emergency site and the Haj Ali camp amid sporadic violence and gunfire.

IOM spokesman Joel Millman said local staffers were instructed to stay home and not enter the camps following a curfew and restrictions on movement imposed by Iraqi authorities.

He said six water-tanker trucks commissioned by the Ministry of Displacement and Migration were prevented from entering the Haj Ali camp, where temperatures have reached the low 50s Celsius (122 Fahrenheit) in recent days.

Government forces are trying to oust Islamic State fighters from Mosul.

