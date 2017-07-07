World

July 07, 2017 12:09 AM

Apartment building collapses in Italy; some may be trapped

The Associated Press
MILAN

A five-story apartment block has collapsed near the southern Italian city of Naples, and authorities are working to find anyone who may have been trapped.

Firefighters told Sky TG24 that six or seven people are believed to be buried in the rubble in the town of Torre Annunziata.

The news agency ANSA quoted witnesses as saying that there was no explosion before the collapse Friday morning but that a train had just passed by on adjacent train tracks.

Images show the structure partially collapsed, revealing the interior of some apartments. Firefighters on long, retractable ladders were checking the stability of an adjacent building in the residential neighborhood.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

View More Video