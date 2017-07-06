Nigerian political cartoonist takes aim at ailing leader

In this photo taken Thursday, June. 22, 2017, Mike Asukwo, a cartoonist sketches one of his works inside his studio in Lagos, Nigeria. Few people think it's funny that Nigeria's president is on extended medical leave in London for the second time this year. But Mike Asukwo sharpens his pencil as he plans his next political cartoon. "Most of the cartoons I do have political themes and so they are strong commentaries on the affairs of the nation. Sunday Alamba AP Photo