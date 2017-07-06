Hong Kong seizes $9M worth of ivory in Malaysia shipment

Ivory tusks are displayed after being confiscated by Hong Kong Customs in Hong Kong, Thursday, July 6, 2017. Hong Kong Customs seized about 7,200 kilograms of ivory tusks on July 4 from a container from Malaysia. The estimated market value of the ivory tusks is about HK$72 million

US$9.2 million). This is the largest seizure of ivory tusks in Hong Kong in 30 years.