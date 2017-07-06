World

July 06, 2017 1:08 AM

Austria: Man accused of killing couple said to have IS links

The Associated Press
VIENNA

Austria's interior minister says that a probe of the computer and social network activities of a man accused of killing an elderly married couple show that he was a radicalized Muslim with links to the Islamic State group.

Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka says the IS connection came to light after the suspect in last week's killings said he committed the crime because he believed his victims were supporters of the far-right Freedom Party. The party has gained in popularity through a strong anti-migrant and anti-Muslim message.

Sobotka declined to give details late Wednesday pending continued investigations.

Neither the 54-year old Tunisian suspect nor the 85- and 87-year-old victims have been identified, in keeping with Austrian privacy laws.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

View More Video

Nation & World Videos