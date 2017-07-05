World

July 05, 2017 10:11 PM

New Zealand lawmakers apologize for gay convictions

The Associated Press
WELLINGTON, New Zealand

New Zealand lawmakers have apologized for the "tremendous hurt and suffering" they caused hundreds of men who were convicted of homosexuality more than three decades ago.

The parliament took the rare step Thursday of issuing a formal apology to all those unfairly convicted under the antiquated laws. Lawmakers also approved the first stage of a bill that will allow the men to have their criminal records wiped clean.

The measures were passed with unanimous approval among lawmakers from various political parties.

The government estimates about 1,000 men will be eligible to have their convictions quashed. Most were prosecuted after 1965 and before 1986, when New Zealand decriminalized homosexuality.

Sex between women was never explicitly illegal under New Zealand law.

Same-sex marriage was legalized in New Zealand in 2013.

