WWII veteran gets medals lost on Normandy trip replaced

Blind D-Day veteran Alfred Barlow, right, 96, who lost his medals at a motorway service station, is presented with replacements by fellow blind veteran Alan Walker at a ceremony at the Hampton Court Flower Show in south west London, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Mr Barlow, a blind World War II veteran who participated in the invasion of Normandy, has received a replacement set of medals after losing his own on a pilgrimage to the battlefields in France. PA via AP Steve Parsons