July 05, 2017 4:23 AM

German, French, Russian leaders to talk Ukraine at G-20

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German government says a three-way meeting on Ukraine among the German, French and Russian leaders is planned during the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Wednesday it wasn't yet clear when exactly her meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place. The three are among the leaders attending the G-20 summit, which Merkel will host on Friday and Saturday.

Merkel and former French President Francois Hollande led diplomatic efforts over recent years to keep a lid on the conflict in eastern Ukraine and attempt to resolve it.

Putin visited France at the end of May after Macron's election.

