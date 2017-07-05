World

July 05, 2017 1:14 AM

Dutch to try suspects in Malaysia flight downed in Ukraine

The Associated Press
PARIS

The Dutch government says any suspects in the downing of Malaysia Airlines flight 17 over Ukraine in 2014 will be prosecuted in the Netherlands.

Foreign Minister Bert Koenders said in a statement Wednesday that the decision was made by the countries jointly investigating the crash — Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, Ukraine and the Netherlands.

The statement says the countries will continue to cooperate on the prosecution and that it will cover all the victims, who came from 17 countries.

An international criminal probe concluded that the missile that destroyed the passenger jet and killed all 298 people aboard was fired from rebel-controlled territory by a mobile launcher trucked in from Russia and hastily returned there. Russia rejected the conclusions.

