World

July 04, 2017 8:52 AM

Yemen PM warns southern rivals against violence at rallies

By AHMED AL-HAJ Associated Press
SANAA, Yemen

Yemen's prime minister has warned rivals in the country's south against violence during rallies this week.

Ahmed Abu Dagher said Tuesday that any challenges to the internationally-recognized government of President Abed-Rabbo Mansour Hadi would only serve the Shiite rebels who control northern Yemen.

Yemen's civil war is pitting the Houthi rebels against Hadi and a Saudi-led coalition, which has waged an air campaign against Houthis to restore Hadi to power. The United Arab Emirates is part of the coalition but also supports Hadi's rivals.

Hadi recently sacked UAE-backed officials in the southern city of Aden, including governor Aidarous al-Zubaidi, who has now called for rallies to commemorate the 1994 start of civil war.

Dagher warned rivals against exploiting the occasion, saying their dispute with Hadi is "heading to its peak."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

View More Video

Nation & World Videos