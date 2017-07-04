World

Austria ready to 'protect' borders against migrants

The Associated Press
VIENNA

Austrian Foreign Minister Sebastian Kurz says his country is ready to "protect" its borders with Italy amid growing concerns that the influx of migrants into Italy could soon result in a spillover into his country.

Kurz spoke to the Austria Press Agency Tuesday amid preparations to tighten border controls.

Defense Minister Hans Peter Doskozil says his ministry is ready to deploy armored vehicles to the Brenner border crossing between the two countries within 72 hours. Ministry spokesmen on Tuesday dismissed reports that the vehicles already are at the Brenner, the main crossing from Italy.

Officials say there has been no upsurge in migrant entries. But Kurz says both Italy and the European Union need to know that "we are ready to protect our Brenner border if necessary."

