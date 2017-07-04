World

July 04, 2017 2:43 AM

UN condemns attack on staffers in Central African Republic

The Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal

The United Nations refugee agency is condemning an attack on its staffers in Central African Republic.

A spokesman in Geneva on Tuesday said armed men entered the agency's site in the northern town of Kaga Bandoro on Saturday and robbed six U.N. staffers.

The U.N. says the staffers were threatened at gunpoint. It says staffers have been relocated temporarily to the local base of the U.N. peacekeeping mission and some will be moved to the capital, Bangui.

More than half a million people are displaced in Central African Republic as deadly sectarian violence continues.

The situation has worsened in recent months, with more than 300 people killed and 100,000 people displaced since mid-May after attacks in the impoverished country's southeast and center.

