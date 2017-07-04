The Latest: Syrian activists say Turkish shelling kills 3

FILE - This undated file frame grab from video posted online May 29, 2017, by the Aamaq News Agency, a media arm of the Islamic State group, shows people inspecting damage from airstrikes and artillery shelling in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa, the de facto capital of the IS. The U.S. military said Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that allied Syrian forces have breached the wall around Raqqa's Old City, where they are fighting to drive Islamic State militants from the extremists' self-declared capital. Aamaq News Agency via AP, File)