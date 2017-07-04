French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes
French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle where both houses of parliament
French President Emmanuel Macron walks through the Galerie des Bustes Busts Gallery) to access the Versailles Palace's hemicycle where both houses of parliament

World

July 04, 2017 1:10 AM

France's Macron visits nuclear submarine, simulates launch

The Associated Press
PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron is taking part in a missile launch simulation aboard a nuclear submarine in the Atlantic to signal his commitment to the country's nuclear deterrent.

The simulation is part of a daylong visit to nuclear weapons facilities Tuesday on the Ile Longue base off the Brittany coast. It comes just after North Korea announced that it had tested an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Macron's office says he is visiting a warhead assembly and testing facility, then spending a few hours underwater in the Atlantic aboard the nuclear submarine "The Terrible," where he will take part in a simulated missile launch.

France will be the only EU country with nuclear weapons after Britain's departure. According to the French constitution, it's the president who decides whether to fire nuclear missiles.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

View More Video

Nation & World Videos