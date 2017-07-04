N. Korea vows more 'gift packages' of missile tests for US

A TV news program shows a file image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday launched yet another ballistic missile in the direction of Japan, South Korean officials said, part of a string of recent test-firings as the North works to build a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the United States. The signs read " North Korea launched a missile after a summit meeting of South Korea and the United States." Ahn Young-joon AP Photo