Guatemalan juvenile center riots after apparent suicides

A juvenile inmate is attended by a medic and interrogated by a police officer, after he was injured during the recapture of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas by police, in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot at the center began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Rioting juvenile inmates stand on the roof of one of the buildings of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. The riot began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
A woman confronts a police officer outside the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas demanding information regarding her relative, in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot began at the center when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
A recaptured inmate of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas waits to be taken to a court, aboard a bus in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot at the center began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Recaptured inmates of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas, belonging to the Mara 18 gang, show gang signs aboard a bus in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot at the center began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Police officers escort a recaptured inmate of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot at the center began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Police officers escort a recaptured inmate of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot at the center began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Recaptured inmates of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas talk with reporters as they wait to be taken to a court, aboard a bus in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot at the center began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Police officers escort recaptured inmates of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot at the center began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Rioting juvenile inmates catch water packets as they stand on the roof of one of the buildings of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. The riot began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Parents and family members stand outside the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas demanding information regarding their relatives, in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot began at the center when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Rioting juvenile inmates stand on the roof of one of the buildings of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. The riot began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
Rioting juvenile inmates throw water packets at others standing on the roof of one of the buildings of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. The riot began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center.
Moises Castillo
AP Photo
