Police officers escort recaptured inmates of the Juvenile Correctional Center Gaviotas in Guatemala City, Monday, July 3, 2017. A riot at the center began when two inmates were found hanging in an apparent suicide, according to authorities. Apart from the two dead, 10 other inmates are reported to have escaped from the center. Moises Castillo AP Photo
July 03, 2017 7:19 PM

Guatemalan juvenile center riots after apparent suicides

GUATEMALA CITY

Authorities in Guatemala have regained control at a juvenile detention facility that was hit by rioting after two teenage inmates apparently committed suicide.

Police launched tear gas canisters while inmates threw stones at the Guatemala City lockup on Monday. Interior Minister Francisco Rivas said about 10 inmates escaped during the riot, but six had been recaptured.

National Civil Police spokesman Jorge Aguilar said that the two apparent suicide victims were 18-year-olds. They were both serving time for gun possession and appear to have hanged themselves with bed sheets.

They were being held in an area that holds mainly members of the Barrio 18 street gang.

The rioting juveniles occupied the roof of the facility in the capital demanding improved conditions, including conjugal visits.

In March, a fire at a government facility for abused children killed 41 girls.

