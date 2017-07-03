World

July 03, 2017 7:40 AM

Forest fire injures 6 firefighters in Portugal

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

Portuguese emergency services say six firefighters have been hurt while tackling a wildfire near where 64 people died in a forest blaze last month.

The Civil Protection Agency says the injured firefighters worked for a private company and were helping public services at the fire. It says none was badly hurt.

The fire was in the region of Tomar, 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Lisbon, where temperatures were around 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) Monday. Some 22 firefighters and two water-dropping aircraft were at the scene.

The fire was in forest 40 kilometers (25 miles) away from Pedrogao Grande, where dozens died in a blaze on June 17.

Wildfires are a common occurrence in Portugal during the summer.

