Philippines: Top militant believed hiding in war-torn city

FILE - This undated file image provided by the Federal Bureau of Investigation FBI) shows Isnilon Hapilon, who was purportedly designated leader of the Islamic State group's Southeast Asia branch in 2016 but has long ties to local extremist movements. The Philippines' defense chief said Monday, July 3, 2017, that Hapilon, the militant leader of the group that laid siege to a southern city of Marawi, is suspected to be hiding in a mosque there, days after he was reported to have fled the bombed-out city.