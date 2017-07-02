World

July 02, 2017 5:37 PM

French media reports: 8 injured in shooting near mosque

The Associated Press
PARIS

French media reports say eight people have been injured in a shooting near a mosque in the southern city of Avignon in what appears to be a criminal settling of scores.

Local magistrate Laure Chabaud was quoted by La Provence and Le Dauphine Libere as saying that the mosque did not appear to be the target of the Sunday night shooting. La Provence quoted her as saying police have ruled out a terrorist motive.

Police and prosecutors did not respond to requests for comment early Monday.

The reports say the perpetrators fled.

No mosque was publicly listed at the reported address.

The shooting comes as France's government prepares to extend a state of emergency in place since Islamic extremist attacks in 2015, citing continued threats.

