German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller is pictured in the cathedral in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pope Francis on Saturday declined to renew the mandate of German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office that processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors.
German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller is pictured in the cathedral in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pope Francis on Saturday declined to renew the mandate of German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office that processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors. dpa via AP Andreas Arnold
German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller is pictured in the cathedral in Mainz, Germany, Sunday, July 2, 2017. Pope Francis on Saturday declined to renew the mandate of German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller as prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Vatican office that processes and evaluates all cases of priests accused of raping or molesting minors. dpa via AP Andreas Arnold

World

July 02, 2017 5:18 AM

Ousted Vatican doctrine chief denies clashing with pope

The Associated Press
VATICAN CITY

The former head of the Vatican's doctrine office has denied any differences with Pope Francis and says he isn't upset with his earlier-than-expected dismissal.

Francis on Saturday sacked German Cardinal Gerhard Mueller, declining to renew his five-year term. Mueller turns 70 in December, and the normal retirement age for bishops is 75.

In an interview with Mainzer Allgemeine Zeitung published Sunday, Mueller said Francis simply decided not to renew his mandate, wanting to limit terms as a rule "and I was the first where he put this into practice."

He said: "It doesn't make me particularly sad. ... Everyone has to stop at some point."

He said he would stay at the Vatican to do research, perform his role as cardinal and work in pastoral care.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

View More Video

Nation & World Videos