As Mosul's battlefield shrinks, US warns of friendly fire

Lieutenant General Raid Shaker Jawlat, center, of the Iraqi federal police talks with Colonel Pat Work of the U.S. Army's 82nd airborne division as they look at a map of Mosul, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday, June 30, 2017. Work warned that as Iraqi forces close in on the Islamic State group's last remaining positions in Mosul the troops are at increased risk of friendly fire attacks. Balint Szlanko AP Photo