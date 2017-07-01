World

July 01, 2017 4:13 AM

Romania: Police detain 21 Iraqi migrants near Hungary border

The Associated Press
BUCHAREST, Romania

Romanian border police have detained 21 Iraqi migrants hiding in a corn field near the Hungarian border who say they were trying to reach the visa-free Schengen travel zone.

Police say officers discovered the group walking through the field near the village of Pilu in western Romania on Friday evening, stopped them and took them for questioning.

The group was made up of 12 men, three women and six children, the youngest 2 years old. The statement says some of the people detained had already requested asylum in Romania.

Police say the migrants reported that they were trying to reach the Schengen zone. Hungary is a member, while Romania isn't.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home 3:33

How to make Starbucks' Unicorn Frappuccino at home
Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds

View More Video

Nation & World Videos