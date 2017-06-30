Mother and daughter killed in crossfire in Rio slum

A resident shows a towel stained with the blood of a woman who was killed by stray bullets shot during a police operation at the Mangueira favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, June 30, 2017. A 76-year-old woman and her daughter, who tried to come to her aid, were killed in a shootout between police and drug traffickers at the favela on Friday. Silvia Izquierdo AP Photo