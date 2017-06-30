FILE - In this April 5,. 2017 file photo German Justice Minister Heiko Maas attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany. German lawmakers are poised to pass a bill designed to enforce the country’s existing limits on free speech _ including the long-standing ban on Holocaust denial _ in social networks, but which critics _ including tech giants and human rights campaigners _ say could have drastic consequences for free speech online.
World

June 30, 2017 1:15 AM

German parliament passes online hate-speech law

The Associated Press
BERLIN

The German parliament has passed a law aimed at cracking down on hate speech on social networks, which critics say could have drastic consequences for free speech online.

The measure approved Friday is designed to enforce the country's existing limits on speech, including the long-standing ban on Holocaust denial.

Among other things, it would fine social networking sites up to 50 million euros ($56 million) if they persistently fail to remove illegal content within a week, including defamatory "fake news."

Justice Minister Heiko Maas argued that social media networks have failed to prevent their sites from being used to spread inflammatory views and false information.

Human rights experts and internet companies said the law risks privatizing the process of censorship and could have a chilling effect on free speech.

