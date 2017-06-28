World

June 28, 2017 7:29 AM

Myanmar journalists charged over visit with ethnic rebels

The Associated Press
YANGON, Myanmar

Three Myanmar journalists who reported on a drug burning ceremony by ethnic rebels have been charged with violating a law that provides up to three years' imprisonment for people who abet illegal groups.

The three were detained as they were returning from a ceremony in northern Shan state held by the Ta'ang National Liberation Army, which is among several guerrilla groups fighting against the Myanmar government.

Toe Zaw Lat, a senior journalist at the Democratic Voice of Burma, said Wednesday that two of his reporters, Aye Naing and Pyae Bone Naing, and Lawi Weng of The Irrawaddy online news service have been officially charged under the Unlawful Association Act.

Groups that advocate freedom of expression say the arrests reflect government hostility toward the media.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos