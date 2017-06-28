World

June 28, 2017 7:29 AM

Afghan officials: 4 police officers killed in 2 attacks

The Associated Press
KABUL, Afghanistan

An Afghan official says that two policewomen have been killed by gunmen in northeastern Badakhshan province.

Abdullah Naziri, head of the Badakhshan provincial council, said Wednesday that both victims were sisters who were returning to their jobs after Eid holidays.

Meanwhile Jelani Farahi, the deputy police chief for southern Zabul province, said two policemen were killed when their checkpoint came under insurgent attack. Farahi said two insurgents were also killed in the attack late Tuesday night in Qalat, the provincial capital.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks, but Taliban insurgents have increased their attacks against Afghan security forces across the country.

