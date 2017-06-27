Male Amur leopard cubs
Male Amur leopard cubs Panthera pardus orientalis), also known as the Manchurian leopard, explore their enclosure in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet.
Male Amur leopard cubs Panthera pardus orientalis), also known as the Manchurian leopard, explore their enclosure in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. The leopards born on April 22, 2017, have no names yet.

World

June 27, 2017 4:34 AM

2 leopard cubs make public debut in Germany, names sought

The Associated Press
LEIPZIG, Germany

Two Amur leopard cubs have made their public debut at the zoo in the German city of Leipzig. Now the search is on for their names.

Mother Mia kept a close eye Tuesday on her two sons, who were born April 22 and now weigh more than 4 kilos (8.8 pounds) each.

The zoo says it has received some 1,700 name suggestions for the cubs. It is offering online voters a choice of five pairs of names: Xanto and Tikhon; Amgun and Amasar; Akeno and Zivon; Marik and Majak; and Yerik and Yasuo.

Voting is open until July 5.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos