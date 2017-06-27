Spain says fire that threatened Donana park "under control"

In this June 25, 2017 image made available by the Spanish Airforce on June 26, 2017, a Spanish firefighting plane flies over the fires in the Moguer area in southern Spain. A forest fire in southern Spain has forced the evacuation of 1,000 people and is threatening Donana National Park, one of Spain's most important nature reserves and a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1994, and famous for its biodiversity, authorities said Sunday. Spanish Airforce via AP)