German leaders, lawmakers pay tribute to Kohl at Berlin Mass

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, center, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, second from left, Bundestag President Norbert Lammert, third from left, and CDU politician Volker Kauder, third from right, attend a memorial service for late former Chancellor Helmut Kohl Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at the Hedwig Cathedral in Berlin. Kohl, the physically imposing German chancellor whose reunification of a nation divided by the Cold War put Germany at the heart of a united Europe, died Friday, June 16, at his home in Ludwigshafen. He was 87. Pool Photo via AP John Macdougall