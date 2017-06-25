Returning from France, a blind World War II veteran lost his medals at a rest stop

Alfred Barlow had just returned to the United Kingdom from France, where he had visited the Normandy beaches he fought on 73 years ago.
Barlow, who is blind and 96 years old, was with his wife and his grandson on June 8 as they stopped at a service station. He went to the restroom, and when he returned, his family noticed that four of his service medals were gone, according to BBC News.
Now, Barlow, a veterans’ charity and a famous British actor are all reaching out to the local community, asking for help in finding the mementos, according to ITV News.
According to the Staffordshire Newsletter, Barlow, who fought at Sword Beach on D-Day in 1944, turned 96 on Sunday and lost his eyesight from macular degeneration and glaucoma.
“It would make my birthday if I was able to have them back again,” Barlow told ITV News.
Barlow’s grandson immediately went searching for the medals on June 8, consulting with shop owners and checking the lost-and-found, according to the Manchester Evening News. However, he had no luck.
Since then, Blind Veterans UK has stepped in to ask people for help, and according to the Evening News, dozens have offered to help, although no one has been able to locate the four medals.
“I stand ready and willing to help if needed. I would always help out our veterans,” a military collectibles and memorabilia shop owner, Andrew Butler, told the paper. He also said he would be willing to replace the medals Barlow lost.
Hugh Grant, the British movie star, has also chimed in, offering 1,000 pounds to anyone who returns the medals, guaranteeing anonymity as well.
£1000 reward for their safe return. Contact sara@sarawoodhatch.com. Anonymity guaranteed. https://t.co/ZEefgDDIhF— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 22, 2017
Between Blind Veterans UK and Grant, there is now a 5,000-pound reward for the four medals.
Thanks to other chipper inners - £5,000 for those medals. Must be out there somewhere. https://t.co/WrGNU2oIop— Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) June 23, 2017
As for Barlow himself, he insists the medals themselves are not valuable aside from the personal sentiment behind them.
“These medals are worth very little to sell but to me they are priceless,” Barlow told ITV News. “I had intended to pass all of my medals on to my grandson which makes it even more upsetting.”
