Vietnamese dissident recounts forced deportation to France

FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2011, French-Vietnamese math professor Pham Minh Hoang appears in court in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. 61-year old Pham Minh Hoang was arrested at his home in southern Ho Chi Minh City and forcibly exiled to France, he said during an interview Sunday June 25, 2017. Vietnam News Agency FILE via AP Hoang Hai