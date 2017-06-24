They were reading Shakespeare — so their homework was to write their own suicide note

For years, English teachers have tried to get their students engaged in the reading material by putting on reenactments of plays and important scenes in books.
One British teacher, however, took things too far trying to bring a classic Shakespeare play to life, according to media reports.
At Thomas Tallis School in London, 12- and 13-year-old students were reading “Macbeth,” a play about a power-hungry couple in medieval Scotland who plot to seize the throne, recently. In the play, Lady Macbeth eventually kills herself, racked by guilt.
In the play, the suicide is never shown on stage, and is merely referred to with one line: “... ’Tis thought, by self and violent hands, took off her life.”
After reading the play, the students were given an unusual homework assignment by their teacher — to write their own suicide note, like Lady Macbeth, according to the Independent.
Several parents immediately expressed shock and outrage about the assignment, according to the Telegraph, saying it was unnecessary and insensitive to students in the class who suffer from depression or know others who do.
“My daughter had had personal experience with people her age committing suicide,” one mother told the Telegraph. “On what universe was it ever, under any situation, a good idea to ask a group of teenagers to write suicide notes?”
“I support them addressing suicide but it should be in a supportive environment.”
Now, school administrators have apologized and said the assignment will not be repeated in the future. However, according to HuffPostUK, headteacher Carolyn Roberts said it has been given out in the past and even praised by an inspector for the British education department, Ofsted.
“The exercise is a well-known method for getting students to understand this dramatic twist in the play,” Robert said, per HuffPost. “The teacher who set the exercise is very experienced.”
The assignment was given to more than 60 students, and many completed it, according to The Times.
Debate about depictions and discussions of suicide became heated in the U.S. this spring after the release of the Netflix television series “13 Reasons Why,” a show about a teenage girl who kills herself.
The show came under fire from some mental health professionals and advocates for its graphic depiction of the main character’s suicide, which they argued may be triggering for teenagers who have had suicidal thoughts of their own. The show’s creators and cast, however, said it was important to grapple with the issue out in the open to let teenagers know they are not alone.
