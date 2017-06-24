People dance during the gay pride parade in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minister Ana Brnabic is set to take office in the staunchly conservative country next week after the ruling populists mustered majority support for her in parliament.
People dance during the gay pride parade in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minister Ana Brnabic is set to take office in the staunchly conservative country next week after the ruling populists mustered majority support for her in parliament. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo
People dance during the gay pride parade in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Serbia's first openly gay and female prime minister Ana Brnabic is set to take office in the staunchly conservative country next week after the ruling populists mustered majority support for her in parliament. Darko Vojinovic AP Photo

World

June 24, 2017 6:34 AM

Dozens of Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Several dozen Serbian gays, lesbians and transgender people marched on Saturday in Belgrade, hailing the expected election of a first openly gay prime minister as historic for the Balkan country.

Activists gathered at a pride event in the city center under heavy police protection. They carried banners reading "we want life worthy of humans" or "support matters."

Serbia's gays have faced pressure and violence from extremist groups in the staunchly conservative nation. Activists demanded on Saturday that the authorities do more to curb anti-gay sentiments following recent incidents against transgender people.

Meanwhile, Serbian lawmakers convened to launch proceedings needed for the election of Ana Brnabic as the new premier. If confirmed, the 41-year-old Brnabic will become Serbia's first female and openly gay prime minister.

"That is something historical for Serbia and groundbreaking," said gay activist Predrag Azdejkovic. "We expect to have a meeting with the prime minister and to tell her what we want from her government."

He added that "we want more, better and quicker (response) especially from the police but also from the jurisdiction and courts."

The march in Serbia coincided with the weekend's celebration of WorldPride in Madrid.

Brnabic is expected to take office next week after a parliamentary vote. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic proposed the U.S. and U.K.-educated business and marketing expert Brnabic after he switched from premier to president in April.

Analysts say Brnabic's nomination is Vucic's tactic to please the West after his recent apparent shift toward Russia. He has formally proclaimed European Union membership a "strategic goal."

A ruling official Aleksandar Martinovic said in parliament on Saturday he expected Brnabic's government to continue Vucic's policies of EU integration, while also deepening ties with Russia and China.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Military multipliers of death in World War I

Military multipliers of death in World War I 3:08

Military multipliers of death in World War I
Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds 1:01

Smuggled lion cub found in van with thousands of birds
Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train 0:30

Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

View More Video

Nation & World Videos