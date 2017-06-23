Polish human rights official under fire for Holocaust remark

FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2012 file photo shows the main gate at the former German death camp of Auschwitz, in Oswiecim, Poland. A leading Polish human rights official, Adam Bodnar, has come under fire for saying the "Polish nation" took part in the implementation of the Holocaust _ a controversial statement in a country that never collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II. Czarek Sokolowski, File AP Photo