UN says IS targets children to hold Mosul civilians hostage

FILE- In this May 18, 2017, file photo, a child sleeps on his mother's shoulder after a perilous journey on foot to flee heavy fighting in their neighborhood between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, at a processing center in west Mosul, Iraq. In a report Thursday, June 22, 2017, the United Nation children’s agency said they documented a number of cases of Islamic State group fighters killing the children of families trying to flee militant-held neighborhoods in Mosul. Maya Alleruzzo, File AP Photo