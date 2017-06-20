World

June 20, 2017 8:00 AM

Landslide buries homes and bus in western Guatemala; 11 dead

The Associated Press
GUATEMALA CITY

Authorities say 11 people have been killed by a landslide in western Guatemala near the border with Mexico.

National disaster agency chief Sergio Cabanas says the slide buried six homes, a small bus and a truck in the municipality of San Pedro Soloma, in the department of Huehuetenango.

Cabanas said Tuesday that 10 of the dead were passengers on the bus and it's not clear how many people live in the homes that were affected.

The area has been drenched by heavy rains in recent hours.

Disaster agency workers, firefighters and the army were responding to the scene.

